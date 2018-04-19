The Prince Estate Releases Original Studio Version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in Memory of His Passing

The Prince Estate is remembering the late icon two years after his death with a very special release.

The estate released the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Thursday (April 19), recorded in 1984 – six years before Sinead O’Connor‘s version.

The track was recorded at the Flying Cloud Drive ‘Warehouse’ in Eden Prairie by Prince‘s longtime engineer Susan Rogers, and originally created and performed by Prince.

The new version of the song is now available to stream, and comes with an official video featuring never-before-seen footage of Prince & The Revolution practicing choreography during 1984 in that same warehouse.

Watch below!