Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 5:59 pm

The Prince Estate Releases Original Studio Version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in Memory of His Passing

The Prince Estate Releases Original Studio Version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in Memory of His Passing

The Prince Estate is remembering the late icon two years after his death with a very special release.

The estate released the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Thursday (April 19), recorded in 1984 – six years before Sinead O’Connor‘s version.

The track was recorded at the Flying Cloud Drive ‘Warehouse’ in Eden Prairie by Prince‘s longtime engineer Susan Rogers, and originally created and performed by Prince.

The new version of the song is now available to stream, and comes with an official video featuring never-before-seen footage of Prince & The Revolution practicing choreography during 1984 in that same warehouse.

Watch below!
Credit: Nancy Bundt; Photos: The Prince Estate
