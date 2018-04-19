Tiffany Haddish's Reason Why She Keeps Re-Wearing Her Alexander McQueen Gown Makes So Much Sense!

Tiffany Haddish is on the cover of W magazine’s latest issue!

Here’s what the actress had to share with the mag…

On her famous Alexander McQueen dress that she keeps re-wearing: “And I might wear it again. Here’s the story of that dress: I hired a stylist for Girls Trip, and she said, ‘Girl, if you’re trying to make it to the next level in your career, you’re going to have to spend a little money.’ I said, ‘I’m down to look my best. Whatever it takes.’ I should’ve known—wasn’t no price tag on that dress. So I wear it for Girls Trip, and then they give me the receipt. When I saw the receipt, I cried. The dress was $4,122! So I’m wearing it multiple fucking times. I don’t care what nobody say—that’s a down payment on a car, that’s a medical bill. So, even though everyone says I shouldn’t wear the dress in public again, I’m wearing it.”

On not getting an Oscar nomination for Girl’s Trip: “I could have been mad. But I would always rather try to be funny in any situation. Even when people are laughing at me in a mean way, I still feel some kind of healing from it. When I get super-depressed, I’ll go on YouTube and look up “babies laughing” just to change my mood. Epic fails are funny, too. In failure, there can be success: By that I mean you can learn what not to do. I find the funny in a lot of failures, because I’ve had enough of them. But I am resilient: My soul is very determined.”

