Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 9:31 am

Tiffany Haddish's Reason Why She Keeps Re-Wearing Her Alexander McQueen Gown Makes So Much Sense!

Tiffany Haddish's Reason Why She Keeps Re-Wearing Her Alexander McQueen Gown Makes So Much Sense!

Tiffany Haddish is on the cover of W magazine’s latest issue!

Here’s what the actress had to share with the mag…

On her famous Alexander McQueen dress that she keeps re-wearing: “And I might wear it again. Here’s the story of that dress: I hired a stylist for Girls Trip, and she said, ‘Girl, if you’re trying to make it to the next level in your career, you’re going to have to spend a little money.’ I said, ‘I’m down to look my best. Whatever it takes.’ I should’ve known—wasn’t no price tag on that dress. So I wear it for Girls Trip, and then they give me the receipt. When I saw the receipt, I cried. The dress was $4,122! So I’m wearing it multiple fucking times. I don’t care what nobody say—that’s a down payment on a car, that’s a medical bill. So, even though everyone says I shouldn’t wear the dress in public again, I’m wearing it.”

On not getting an Oscar nomination for Girl’s Trip: “I could have been mad. But I would always rather try to be funny in any situation. Even when people are laughing at me in a mean way, I still feel some kind of healing from it. When I get super-depressed, I’ll go on YouTube and look up “babies laughing” just to change my mood. Epic fails are funny, too. In failure, there can be success: By that I mean you can learn what not to do. I find the funny in a lot of failures, because I’ve had enough of them. But I am resilient: My soul is very determined.”

For more from Tiffany, visit WMagazine.com.
Credit: Ethan James Green/W
