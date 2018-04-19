Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 11:00 am

Tristan Thompson Benched for Entire NBA Playoff Game After Khloe Kardashian Cheating Allegations

Tristan Thompson did not play a single minute of the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game vs the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (April 18) in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cavaliers ended up winning the game, despite Tristan not taking the court. Superstar LeBron James is one of Tristan‘s teammates, and he had a great game.

Tristan has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, who just welcomed their first child, True, last week.

It’s unclear if Tristan‘s benching was a result of the allegations. Tristan was also recently booed during a game.
