Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 4:38 pm

True Thompson's Birth Certificate Revealed

True Thompson‘s birth certificate has officially been released.

Most of the information on the certificate of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was already released, except that we now know that True does not have a middle name.

True weighed in at 6 lbs 13 oz and was 21 inches long when she was born on April 12 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The status of Khloe and Tristan‘s relationship is not known after he was caught allegedly cheating on her before she gave birth.
