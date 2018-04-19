Who Went Home On 'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 Week 5?

The competition is getting so fierce on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

On Week 5 of the competition, the remaining queens were paired up in a Jerry Springer-esque show called “The Bossy Rossy Show” with host Ross Mathews.

Joining main stage judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley this week were Carrie Preston and Shania Twain.

The bottom queens then had to lip sync for their life to Shania‘s mega-hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

After going home during Week 5 in season nine last year because of her injury, Eureka was named the top queen of the week!

Find out who went home inside…

Mayhem Miller