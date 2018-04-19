Will Ferrell Makes First Public Appearance Since Car Accident

Will Ferrell is back in the spotlight one week after his serious car accident.

The 50-year-old actor made an appearance on the WE Day stage on Thursday afternoon (April 19) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Will hit the stage alongside The Ellen DeGegeneres Show‘s presidential expert Macey Hensley, 7, to chat with the crowds.

Last week, the SUV that Will and his friends were riding in flipped on its side as a result of a two-car accident. The driver and one of his friend were hospitalized after the crash.



WE Day is set to air a one-hour special will on August 17th on ABC at 8 PM EST.