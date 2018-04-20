Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, & Madeline Brewer Attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Premiere

Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, and Madeline Brewer walk the red carpet at the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season two on Thursday (April 19) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Joseph Fiennes, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Sydney Sweeney, Katie Aselton, and Samira‘s wife Lauren Morelli.

Make sure to check out our separate post on the show’s star Elisabeth Moss looking chic on the carpet in a Dior outfit.

FYI: Alexis is wearing a J Mendel dress and IVY New York earrings. Samira is wearing a Galvan dress, Neil J. Rodgers shoes, AS29 earrings, and a Djula ring. Madeline is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Le Silla heels, a Jimmy Choo clutch, Hueb earrings, and an Abdullah Chancellor ring. Sydney is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Amanda is wearing a Zimmermann dress.

