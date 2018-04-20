Top Stories
Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 2:24 pm

Alexis Bledel Wants a Third 'Sisterhood' Movie to Happen!

Alexis Bledel is speaking out about the possibility of a third movie in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise, which she hopes happens one day.

The 36-year-old Emmy-winning actress starred in the films alongside her longtime BFFs Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn.

“We want it to happen, I really hope so,” Alexis told ET about a possible third film. “It keeps kind of coming up and we’re really trying to make it happen. So, I really hope so.”

Blake‘s husband Ryan Reynolds even references the films in the trailer for his upcoming movie Deadpool 2.

“Doing the right thing is messy, but if you want to fight for what’s right, sometimes you have to fight dirty,” Ryan says while in character. “And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is straight-up pornography.”

