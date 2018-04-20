Angelina Jolie Is Helping to Teach Son Knox to Fly a Plane!

Angelina Jolie is sharing one of her many talents with her son Knox!

The 42-year-old actress and activist is teaching the nine-year-old how to fly a plane!

Angelina got her pilot’s license back in 2014 and recently revealed that Knox is on his way to getting his too!

“I love being up in the air. I love the freedom,” Angelina said during recent documentary The Queen’s Green Planet.

She added, “Knox is now learning to fly. It makes me crazy happy to see him discover it. He still needs help with the pedals, but won’t for long.”