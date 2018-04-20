Anthony Mackie Reveals 'Avengers: Infinity War' Final Fight Sequence Was 25 Pages Long!

Anthony Mackie is spilling the details about his anticipated film Avengers: Infinity War‘s final fight sequence, which apparently read as 25 pages long.

While making an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday (April 19) in New York City, the 39-year-old actor, who plays high-flying Avenger Falcon, was asked if he was privy to the full top secret script.

“I got 25 pages, which was the final fight sequence,” Anthony revealed. “And I sent a long email, like, ‘this movie is going to be awful, how does this work, there’s no story, this is gonna be the longest fight sequence ever.’”

That same day, Anthony greeted some young fans and handed out gifts at the Ronald McDonald House New York. The event was coordinated by MDC Productions, toys generously donated by Hasbro.



Anthony Mackie opens up about ‘Avengers: Infinity War’