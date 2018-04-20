Top Stories
Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 1:54 pm

Anthony Mackie Reveals 'Avengers: Infinity War' Final Fight Sequence Was 25 Pages Long!

Anthony Mackie Reveals 'Avengers: Infinity War' Final Fight Sequence Was 25 Pages Long!

Anthony Mackie is spilling the details about his anticipated film Avengers: Infinity War‘s final fight sequence, which apparently read as 25 pages long.

While making an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday (April 19) in New York City, the 39-year-old actor, who plays high-flying Avenger Falcon, was asked if he was privy to the full top secret script.

“I got 25 pages, which was the final fight sequence,” Anthony revealed. “And I sent a long email, like, ‘this movie is going to be awful, how does this work, there’s no story, this is gonna be the longest fight sequence ever.’”

That same day, Anthony greeted some young fans and handed out gifts at the Ronald McDonald House New York. The event was coordinated by MDC Productions, toys generously donated by Hasbro.


Anthony Mackie opens up about ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
