Antonio Banderas Premieres 'Genius: Picasso' During Tribeca Film Fest 2018

Antonio Banderas is celebrating the premiere of Genius: Picasso!

The 57-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the show’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere on Friday night (April 20) at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars Alex Rich, Samantha Colley, T.R. Knight and Seth Gabel.

Bryce Dallas Howard was also in attendance.

Genius: Picasso premieres on National Geographic on April 24th.

Also pictured inside: Antonio and the cast, including Poppy Delevingne, at the launch of Genius: Studio, a one-of-a-kind experiential art lab in NYC.