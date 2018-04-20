Top Stories
Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 12:26 am

Ariana Grande Drops Video for 'No Tears Left to Cry' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande Drops Video for 'No Tears Left to Cry' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande not only dropped her new song “No Tears Left to Cry” at midnight, she also released the music video for the new single!

The 24-year-old singer is seen in a world spinning around in the video, which was directed by Dave Meyers.

At one point, Ariana is seen in a room and removing her face from her head and placing it next to other faces on the floor. The words “R.E.M.,” “God is a woman,” “Successful,” “Sweetener,” “Breathing,” and “Borderline” are written on a piece of paper on the floor.

