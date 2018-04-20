Top Stories
'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 12:05 am

Ariana Grande: 'No Tears Left to Cry' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Ariana Grande: 'No Tears Left to Cry' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

She’s back!!!!

Ariana Grande just released her new song “No Tears Left to Cry” – and you can listen to it here AND watch the music video!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

The new single is the 24-year-old singer’s first song off of her upcoming new album.

The album is reportedly very personal and inspired by her experiences from the past two years, including the tragic bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, last May 22.

You can download Ariana‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “No Tears Left to Cry” below!

Check out the lyrics inside!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ariana Grande, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr