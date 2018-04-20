Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 9:30 pm

Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Perform at Coachella Weekend 2!

Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Perform at Coachella Weekend 2!

Ariana Grande will reportedly be surprising fans during Coachella‘s second weekend!

The 24-year-old superstar is said to be taking the stage on Friday (April 30) at some point during the evening.

That performance coincides with the release of Ariana‘s new single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Although it’s not clear if Ariana will be getting a solo set or making a guest appearance with another artist, fans are speculating she will perform with headliner The Weeknd.

Ariana previously collaborated with The Weeknd on their hit single “Love Me Harder.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Ariana Grande

Getty
