Avicii Dead - DJ & Music Producer Dies at 28

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 1:32 pm

Avicii has sadly passed away at the age of 28.

The DJ and music producer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on Friday (April 20) in Oman.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his reps said in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii retired from performing in 2016 because of his health. Some of his biggest hits included “Levels,” “Wake Me Up,” and “Hey Brother.”

We send our thoughts and condolences to Avicii‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Photos: Getty
