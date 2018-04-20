Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Avicii sadly passed away at the young age of 28 on Friday (April 20) and while a cause of death has not yet been revealed, the DJ opened up about his health issues in the past.

The entertainer retired from touring in 2016 to focus on his health. He had suffered from an acute pancreatitis reportedly due to excessive drinking. In 2014, he had his gallbladder and appendix removed.

“To me it was something I had to do for my health,” Avicii told THR in 2016 in what was one of his final interviews. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I’m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.”

The outlet noted at the time that Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, had a “pale, gaunt face” and looked “far from healthy.” Regardless, he said that he felt “happy” and “free” at that point as he was going to focus on himself for the first time in a long time.

One year later, Avicii updated BBC Radio 1 on his progress.

“This is the first year I felt like I’ve been able to kind of live normally for the first time in eight years or something, so it’s been really cool to have a year off,” he said.

