Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 2:21 pm

Billie Eilish & Khalid: 'Lovely' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen!

Billie Eilish & Khalid: 'Lovely' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen!

Billie Eilish and Khalid have joined forces and released a brand new track called “Lovely,” and you can stream it right here!

Billie, 16, told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that the song title is actually sarcastic: “We called it that because the song is sorta like really frickin’ depressing, so then it’s like, ‘Oh, how lovely!’ Just taking everything horrible and [being like], ‘You know what? This is so great! I’m so happy being miserable,’ you know?”

“It wasn’t like, ‘Let’s go in the studio.’ It was like, ‘Hey, come over. Like, let’s hang out.’,” Billie said of working with Khalid. “So he just came over, we just hung out. Me and my brother hung out with Khalid in our house. I don’t know, it was like… literally, this is us hanging out as friends, and then we ended up writing a song.”

You can also stream “Lovely” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Billie Eilish – Lovely (with Khalid) [Full Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Billie Eilish and Khalid’s new single…
