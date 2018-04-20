Billie Eilish & Khalid: 'Lovely' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen!

Billie Eilish and Khalid have joined forces and released a brand new track called “Lovely,” and you can stream it right here!

Billie, 16, told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that the song title is actually sarcastic: “We called it that because the song is sorta like really frickin’ depressing, so then it’s like, ‘Oh, how lovely!’ Just taking everything horrible and [being like], ‘You know what? This is so great! I’m so happy being miserable,’ you know?”

“It wasn’t like, ‘Let’s go in the studio.’ It was like, ‘Hey, come over. Like, let’s hang out.’,” Billie said of working with Khalid. “So he just came over, we just hung out. Me and my brother hung out with Khalid in our house. I don’t know, it was like… literally, this is us hanging out as friends, and then we ended up writing a song.”

You can also stream “Lovely” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Billie Eilish – Lovely (with Khalid) [Full Audio]

