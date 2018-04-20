Blac Chyna Is 'Dazed' & 'Still Confused' in Latest Outing

Blac Chyna takes a look at her phone while running errands around town on Thursday (April 19) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old model and reality star was spotted riding around in her Ferrari and wearing a white t-shirt that read “Dazed Still Confused.” It’s seemingly a play on the 1993 movie Dazed and Confused as the font is the same as the movie poster!

Earlier in the month, Chyna got into an altercation at Six Flags and was removed from the park after she swung a stroller at another park guest. Read what she said to explain the situation.