Busy Philipps Reminisces About Her Wild 'Dawson's Creek' Days on 'Late Late Show'!

Busy Philipps, Emily VanCamp and Eugenio Derbez all hit James Corden‘s couch on The Late Late Show on Thursday night (April 19) to promote their latest projects.

Host James asked Busy, 38, who currently stars in I Feel Pretty, about her days on the Dawson’s Creek set nearly 20 years ago and Busy explains why it was a relief that TMZ wasn’t a thing back then.

“When I joined the cast I was in my early 20′s, I was 21, and Michelle [Williams] and I would hit the local bar scene. I just feel very lucky that TMZ and the internet didn’t really exist,” Busy expressed. “I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today if it did. I would’ve been TMZ’ed out of Hollywood. I was wild. I was in particular pretty wild.”

Emily on the other hand explains how Canadian she is and Eugenio talks about the internet popularity around his bulldog, Fiona – Watch more after the cut!



