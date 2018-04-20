Top Stories
Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 11:59 am

Busy Philipps Reminisces About Her Wild 'Dawson's Creek' Days on 'Late Late Show'!

Busy Philipps Reminisces About Her Wild 'Dawson's Creek' Days on 'Late Late Show'!

Busy Philipps, Emily VanCamp and Eugenio Derbez all hit James Corden‘s couch on The Late Late Show on Thursday night (April 19) to promote their latest projects.

Host James asked Busy, 38, who currently stars in I Feel Pretty, about her days on the Dawson’s Creek set nearly 20 years ago and Busy explains why it was a relief that TMZ wasn’t a thing back then.

“When I joined the cast I was in my early 20′s, I was 21, and Michelle [Williams] and I would hit the local bar scene. I just feel very lucky that TMZ and the internet didn’t really exist,” Busy expressed. “I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today if it did. I would’ve been TMZ’ed out of Hollywood. I was wild. I was in particular pretty wild.”

Emily on the other hand explains how Canadian she is and Eugenio talks about the internet popularity around his bulldog, Fiona – Watch more after the cut!


Busy Philipps Was Intense During the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Days

Click inside to watch more videos from last night’s The Late Late Show…


Emily VanCamp Is Very, Very, Very Canadian

Eugenio Derbez’s Bulldog Is Insta-Famous
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
