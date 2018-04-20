Calvin Harris, Marshmello, & More DJs React to Death of Avicii

Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 2:05 pm

Avicii‘s fellow DJs and record producers are speaking out to pay tribute after learning of his untimely passing.

Earlier today (April 20), it was announced that the Swedish musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” Calvin Harris tweeted. “My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

“At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii,” Marshmello added.

Deadmau5, Zedd, Tiesto, DJ Snake, and more also took to Twitter to pay their respects.

Read their posts below, and see how other celebs have been reacting as well.

