Calvin Harris, Marshmello, & More DJs React to Death of Avicii

Avicii‘s fellow DJs and record producers are speaking out to pay tribute after learning of his untimely passing.

Earlier today (April 20), it was announced that the Swedish musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” Calvin Harris tweeted. “My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

“At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii,” Marshmello added.

Deadmau5, Zedd, Tiesto, DJ Snake, and more also took to Twitter to pay their respects.

Read their posts below, and see how other celebs have been reacting as well.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Wow. RIP Avicii. — ROES (@AngelHaze) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace, Avicii.

We lost a legend. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018

Holy fuck Avicii — KITTENS (@iamKITTENS) April 20, 2018

what a terribly sad moment for dance music. rest in peace avicii. — Blazin' Anna Lunoe (@annalunoe) April 20, 2018

I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim. — ▽ (@3LAU) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends… — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

I can’t find words but what I can say is that we all where couple of young kids from Sweden with dreams and Tim inspired us all and millions more. RIP my brother your music will live forever ❤️ @Avicii pic.twitter.com/riC69lay3p — INGROSSO (@Ingrosso) April 20, 2018

. @Avicii was talented and kind, and I was genuinely excited to see what would come next from him. His future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28. I am

heartbroken.

Rest easy Tim. — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 20, 2018

Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR — Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018