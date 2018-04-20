Top Stories
Avicii Dead - DJ & Music Producer Dies at 28

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 2:50 pm

Celebrities React to Death of Avicii - Read Their Tweets

Celebrities are paying their respects following the shocking death of Swedish musician Avicii at age 28.

It was recently revealed that the DJ and record producer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, passed away on Friday (April 20) in Muscat, Oman.

“Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was,” Liam Payne tweeted. “Rest in peace x.”

“Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like,” Charlie Puth added. “@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, and more also took to Twitter to pay tribute.

Read their posts below, and see how Avicii‘s fellow DJs have been reacting as well.

Click inside to see the rest of the tweets…
