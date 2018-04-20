Celebrities React to Death of Avicii - Read Their Tweets

Celebrities are paying their respects following the shocking death of Swedish musician Avicii at age 28.

It was recently revealed that the DJ and record producer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, passed away on Friday (April 20) in Muscat, Oman.

“Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was,” Liam Payne tweeted. “Rest in peace x.”

“Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like,” Charlie Puth added. “@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, and more also took to Twitter to pay tribute.

Read their posts below, and see how Avicii‘s fellow DJs have been reacting as well.

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

No @Avicii … I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018

Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018

oh no, Avicii :( He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age. I feel so sad for his family and friends. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

#RIPAvicci awaiting more details and sending love and my condolences to team @Avicii 😔 — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) April 20, 2018

So terrible to hear the music industry lost another influential artist. @Avicii taken way too soon. — Alex Aiono (@alexaiono) April 20, 2018

Rest In Peace Avicii.. thank you so much for moving the world. You will not be forgotten. So incredibly sad. 🙏🏽 — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) April 20, 2018

a legend has passed today. only 28 years old, that’s so so devastating. you are the reason for so many perfect moments in my life. Rest In Peace Avicii. — ☁︎jaysee (@jccaylen) April 20, 2018

What tragic news about Avicii…. too young and too soon. RIP — Camilla Belle (@CamillaBelle) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x — Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii. I have so many great memories to his music. — Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii 🙏🏻🌹 Dying at the age of 28 is so so young! Thoughts go out to his family and friends 💛 — Josh Zerker (@ZerkaaHD) April 20, 2018

literally nothing to say right now. RIP to an absolute legend @Avicii .. — slushii (@SlushiiMusic) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

Just landed in the US and got the news that Avicii died. I hope this is’nt real. RIP 😢 #nowords — Dannic (@dannic) April 20, 2018

Horrible to hear about Avicii, only 28 years old… 😕

RIP 💜 — Jack Maynard (@Jack_Maynard23) April 20, 2018

No words… May you rest in peace legend 💔 @Avicii — Malaa (@Malaamusic) April 20, 2018

Cant believe we lost one of the greatest music influencers of our time. Way too young to leave. Thank you for everything @Avicii Rest In Peace — Deorro (@Deorro) April 20, 2018

Birds will sing if we fall… Avicii was my childhood inspiration. His vision of the music was a lesson of hope for all. You will always be our legend. — PETIT BISCUIT (@PetitBiscuit) April 20, 2018

I’ll never forget the very first time I heard an avicii song, I was so inspired and excited.. — Audien (@Audien) April 20, 2018

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Wow. RIP Avicii. — ROES (@AngelHaze) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace, Avicii.

We lost a legend. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018

Holy fuck Avicii — KITTENS (@iamKITTENS) April 20, 2018

what a terribly sad moment for dance music. rest in peace avicii. — Blazin' Anna Lunoe (@annalunoe) April 20, 2018

I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim. — ▽ (@3LAU) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends… — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

I can’t find words but what I can say is that we all where couple of young kids from Sweden with dreams and Tim inspired us all and millions more. RIP my brother your music will live forever ❤️ @Avicii pic.twitter.com/riC69lay3p — INGROSSO (@Ingrosso) April 20, 2018

. @Avicii was talented and kind, and I was genuinely excited to see what would come next from him. His future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28. I am

heartbroken.

Rest easy Tim. — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 20, 2018

Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR — Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018