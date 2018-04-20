Country Singer Christian Lopez's New 'Say Goodbye' Video Stars Girlfriend Skyler Shaye!

Up-and-coming country singer Christian Lopez just dropped his music video for “Say Goodbye” and the visual stars his real-life girlfriend, Bratz actress Skyler Shaye!

The video has an 80s vibe is an homage to the teen movies of that era. It was directed by Steve Condon and The 1010 Creative.

In the video, Christian is seen as multiple characters throughout the video as he plays a song with his band at a house party. When his former flame, played by Skyler, shows up at the party, memories of their relationship coming rushing back and things don’t go quite as she hoped.

Watch the music video now and download the song, off Christian‘s recent album Red Arrow, on iTunes!