Elisabeth Moss Proves to Ellen That She Knows How to Twerk!

Elisabeth Moss has redeemed herself and proven that she knows how to twerk!

The 35-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 and had to twerk during a game of Head’s Up, but did the totally wrong dance.

During an appearance on the Friday (April 20) episode, Ellen brought up the moment from four years ago

“What is that? It’s not anything. It’s not a dance of any kind. I think I misunderstood what twerking was which was so embarrassing. I got made so much fun of by my friends for that, by the way, for not knowing what twerking was,” Elisabeth said.

Elisabeth then got up and proved that she knew how to twerk!