Fri, 20 April 2018 at 1:17 pm

Emmy Rossum Supports Carly Chaikin at Art Exhibit Opening

Emmy Rossum Supports Carly Chaikin at Art Exhibit Opening

Emmy Rossum snaps a photo with her friend Carly Chaikin while supporting her at the opening of her art exhibition Noun on Thursday (April 19) in Los Angeles.

The cast of Carly‘s show Mr. Robot came out to support her, including Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Grace Gummer.

Emmy is married to Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot.

Noun is opening to the public starting now through May 19 at Minkoff Projects inside the Rebecca Minkoff store on Melrose. There are 19 intimate and personalized pieces all done by Carly herself and they’re available for purchase at the store.
Photos: Greyson Tarantino
Posted to: Carly Chaikin, Christian Slater, Emmy Rossum, Grace Gummer, Rami Malek

