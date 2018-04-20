Ethan Hawke Joins Noomi Rapace at 'Stockholm' Screening at Tribeca Film Festival

Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace all smiles at the screening of their new movie Stockholm on Thursday night (April 19) at Up & Down in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor kept things cool in an all black tux while the 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a red leather outfit at the screening held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ethan Hawke

Here’s the plot of Stockholm: “Ethan plays a mysterious bank-robbing bandit, while Noomi portrays hostage Bianca Lind, a woman who falls for her captor,” Deadine reports.

Stockholm is set to hit theaters later this year.

15+ pictures inside of the actors at the premiere…