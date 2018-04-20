Top Stories
Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 5:00 am

Ethan Hawke Joins Noomi Rapace at 'Stockholm' Screening at Tribeca Film Festival

Ethan Hawke Joins Noomi Rapace at 'Stockholm' Screening at Tribeca Film Festival

Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace all smiles at the screening of their new movie Stockholm on Thursday night (April 19) at Up & Down in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor kept things cool in an all black tux while the 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a red leather outfit at the screening held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Here’s the plot of Stockholm: “Ethan plays a mysterious bank-robbing bandit, while Noomi portrays hostage Bianca Lind, a woman who falls for her captor,” Deadine reports.

Stockholm is set to hit theaters later this year.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace

