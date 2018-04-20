Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shopping in LA!

Eva Longoria put her baby bump on display while out and about!

The pregnant 43-year-old actress was spotted while shopping at Fred Segal on Friday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

Eva recently spilled on how she feels about giving birth.

“[I’m] excited but nervous. Nervous, excited, emotional,” she told People.

She added that her family will definitely be there for the birth, saying, “They won’t be in the delivery room but they’ll be there!”

Eva also recently chatted about what her first pregnancy has been like!