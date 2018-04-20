Top Stories
Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Avicii Dead - DJ & Music Producer Dies at 28

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 8:17 pm

Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shopping in LA!

Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shopping in LA!

Eva Longoria put her baby bump on display while out and about!

The pregnant 43-year-old actress was spotted while shopping at Fred Segal on Friday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Eva recently spilled on how she feels about giving birth.

“[I’m] excited but nervous. Nervous, excited, emotional,” she told People.

She added that her family will definitely be there for the birth, saying, “They won’t be in the delivery room but they’ll be there!”

Eva also recently chatted about what her first pregnancy has been like!
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria pregnant goes shopping 01
eva longoria pregnant goes shopping 02
eva longoria pregnant goes shopping 03
eva longoria pregnant goes shopping 04
eva longoria pregnant goes shopping 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Eva Longoria, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stormy Daniels was spotted stripping at gentlemen's club amid President Trump scandal - TMZ
  • This One Direction member is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Did the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family vacation prove Ronnie cheated on his pregnant girlfriend? - TooFab
  • Jesse Plemons is joining Dwayne Johnson in a new Disney movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Dove Cameron's new Descendants 3 wig - Just Jared Jr