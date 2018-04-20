Glee's Kevin McHale Says Ariana Grande's New Song Is 'Gayer Than Me'

Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018

Glee actor Kevin McHale is out and proud and loving on Ariana Grande‘s new song “No Tears Left to Cry,” which he says is gayer than he is!

While the 29-year-old actor has posted some photos with his boyfriend Austin McKenzie throughout the past few months, this is the first time that Kevin has publicly addressed his sexuality.

“#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ArianaGrande,” he wrote. He also asked for a remix featuring Janet Jackson.

Kevin‘s tweets about the song, which he is loving, encompass what a lot of people in the LGBT community are writing about the song right now. Everyone is raving about Ari‘s comeback!
