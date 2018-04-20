Here's How Ariana Grande Subtly Paid Tribute to Manchester in 'No Tears Left to Cry' Video

Ariana Grande made sure to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack in the music video for her new single “No Tears Left to Cry,” though you might have missed the moment.

At the very end of the video while Ariana is seen sitting on a grassy field in front of a body of water, a bee is seen flying in the right side of the frame.

If you didn’t know, the worker bee has been one of the best-known symbols of Manchester ever since the Industrial Revolution. It represents the work ethic of the people who live there and became a symbol of the city after the attack that took place at Ariana‘s concert last year. 23 people and more than 500 others were injured during the devastating bombing.

Click inside to see a screencap of the bee in the video…