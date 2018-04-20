Top Stories
Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 9:52 am

Here's How Ariana Grande Subtly Paid Tribute to Manchester in 'No Tears Left to Cry' Video

Here's How Ariana Grande Subtly Paid Tribute to Manchester in 'No Tears Left to Cry' Video

Ariana Grande made sure to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack in the music video for her new single “No Tears Left to Cry,” though you might have missed the moment.

At the very end of the video while Ariana is seen sitting on a grassy field in front of a body of water, a bee is seen flying in the right side of the frame.

If you didn’t know, the worker bee has been one of the best-known symbols of Manchester ever since the Industrial Revolution. It represents the work ethic of the people who live there and became a symbol of the city after the attack that took place at Ariana‘s concert last year. 23 people and more than 500 others were injured during the devastating bombing.

Click inside to see a screencap of the bee in the video…

