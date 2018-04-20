Hugh Jackman & Uma Thurman Step Out To Celebrate 'My Fair Lady' Opening Night!

Hugh Jackman is dapper in a suit while hitting the carpet at the Opening Night Celebration for the revival of the classic Broadway musical My Fair Lady held at The Grand Promenade, David Geffen Hall on Thursday (April 19) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor was accompanied by Pat Schoenfeld and Uma Thurman as they stepped out to show their support.

Also in attendance were the stars of the show Lauren Ambrose and her husband Sam Handel, Norbert Leo Butz, Harry Hadden-Paton, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Linda Mugleston, Jordan Donica, Justin Lee Miller, JoAnna Rhinehart and Heather Botts.