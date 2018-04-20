Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 10:04 am

Hugh Jackman & Uma Thurman Step Out To Celebrate 'My Fair Lady' Opening Night!

Hugh Jackman is dapper in a suit while hitting the carpet at the Opening Night Celebration for the revival of the classic Broadway musical My Fair Lady held at The Grand Promenade, David Geffen Hall on Thursday (April 19) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor was accompanied by Pat Schoenfeld and Uma Thurman as they stepped out to show their support.

Also in attendance were the stars of the show Lauren Ambrose and her husband Sam Handel, Norbert Leo Butz, Harry Hadden-Paton, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Linda Mugleston, Jordan Donica, Justin Lee Miller, JoAnna Rhinehart and Heather Botts.
Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Broadway, Diana Rigg, Harry Hadden-Paton, Hugh Jackman, lauren ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz, Sam Handel, Uma Thurman

  • nonight4me

    Love Hugh ! . Wonderful actor and so kind and down to earth .Mad respect for him .

  • Stoni

    Hugh looks good. Uma looks frumpy.