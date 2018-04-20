Top Stories
Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 7:21 pm

James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Couple Up For NYC Stroll

James Franco and girlfriend Isabel Pakzad looked so in love while out in NYC!

The couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand while out and about on Friday afternoon (April 20) in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

James and the 24-year-old student have been dating since the beginning of this year.

They were last spotted while out on afternoon date in LA, where they stopped for lunch and to get some ice cream.

FYI: James is wearing a Gucci jacket.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Isabel Pakzad, James Franco

