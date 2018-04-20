James Marsden Joins Evan Rachel Wood & Thandie Newton at 'Westworld' Screening

James Marsden is all smiles as he hits the red carpet at a screening of season two of Westworld on Thursday night (April 19) at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The 44-year-old actor looked handsome in a gray suit as he was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright along with creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Wright.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Marsden

Season two of Westworld premieres onSunday, April 22 on HBO at 9/8c.

FYI: Evan is wearing a Mugler blazer and Tuk boots. Thandie is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…