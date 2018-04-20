Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 10:24 am

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Opens Up About Delivering His Children with Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Opens Up About Delivering His Children with Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan helped deliver both of his children with wife Hilarie Burton and he’s opening up about the experience!

The married couple recently welcomed their daughter George and they are also the parents of an eight-year-old son named Gus.

“We didn’t use doctors, we used a midwife, so I delivered both of my kids,” Jeffrey said in a new interview with People. “The first time I didn’t know, I was shocked that I was part of it. I thought I was going to hold the leg, tell her to hopefully breathe and I wasn’t ready when I took my position. This time I was a little bit more prepared and got in and got her out immediately. As soon as her head breached I reached in there, grabbed her by the cheeks and got her out. Hilarie was over it, so it was awesome. I got to deliver both my kids, for real, it was cool.”

“We did a little class with the midwife, right before my daughter was born,” he added. “Just what to expect, as if we’d forgotten with Gus! She came to the house and we had a little class – and then, of course, nothing that we talk about actually happens and it’s kind of free for all.”
