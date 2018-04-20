Jenna Dewan Drops 'Tatum' From Name on Social Media

Jenna Dewan is solidifying her split from husband Channing Tatum on social media by dropping his surname “Tatum” from her profile.

While Jenna kept her Instagram username as @jennadewan during her marriage, her display name had read Jenna Dewan Tatum, until now. She is back to what she had before.

The change on her profile comes three weeks after Jenna and Channing announced that they are splitting after almost nine years of marriage.

Just a few days ago, Jenna shared her first message on social media since the split.