Jenna Dewan Gets Honored at St. Jude's Gala in First Public Appearance Since Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan received a prestigious honor while stepping out at the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala!

The 37-year-old actress took the stage at the annual event on Friday evening (April 20) at 583 Park in New York City.

During the gala, Jenna was named Humanitarian of the Year for her consistent contributions to the hospital and promoting their pioneering research and lifesaving treatments.

“Thank you @stjude for this incredible honor! I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for children❤️🙏🏻,” Jenna wrote on her Instagram.

This was Jenna‘s first appearance since announcing her split from Channing Tatum.