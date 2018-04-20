Top Stories
Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 9:31 am

Jimmy Kimmel & 'Scandal' Cast Hilariously Prank Josh Malina

Jimmy Kimmel & 'Scandal' Cast Hilariously Prank Josh Malina

Josh Malina, who played David Rosen on the hit show Scandal, is known to be the prankster in the cast and he was just the victim of a hilarious prank thanks to Jimmy Kimmel!

Katie Lowes teamed up with Jimmy to pull off a prank on Josh, which aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the show’s series finale.

Josh thought that he and Katie were going to visit some massive Scandal fans while they watched an episode, but what he didn’t know was that the family was actually just three actors. When they walked into the house, Josh set off a confetti canon and the elderly woman in the family appeared to have a heart attack on the couch.

While a production assistant pretended to call 911, Josh got next to “mama” and tried to comfort her while she appeared to be in distress. When the paramedics arrived, he discovered it was a prank as the paramedics were actually Jimmy and his sidekick Guillermo!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Joshua Malina, Katie Lowes, Scandal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stormy Daniels was spotted stripping at gentlemen's club amid President Trump scandal - TMZ
  • This One Direction member is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Did the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family vacation prove Ronnie cheated on his pregnant girlfriend? - TooFab
  • Jesse Plemons is joining Dwayne Johnson in a new Disney movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Dove Cameron's new Descendants 3 wig - Just Jared Jr