Jimmy Kimmel & 'Scandal' Cast Hilariously Prank Josh Malina

Josh Malina, who played David Rosen on the hit show Scandal, is known to be the prankster in the cast and he was just the victim of a hilarious prank thanks to Jimmy Kimmel!

Katie Lowes teamed up with Jimmy to pull off a prank on Josh, which aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the show’s series finale.

Josh thought that he and Katie were going to visit some massive Scandal fans while they watched an episode, but what he didn’t know was that the family was actually just three actors. When they walked into the house, Josh set off a confetti canon and the elderly woman in the family appeared to have a heart attack on the couch.

While a production assistant pretended to call 911, Josh got next to “mama” and tried to comfort her while she appeared to be in distress. When the paramedics arrived, he discovered it was a prank as the paramedics were actually Jimmy and his sidekick Guillermo!