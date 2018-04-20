Joe Jonas & DNCE Launch New Shoe Collection With K-Swiss

DNCE just launched their brand-new shoe line with K-Swiss!

The band – JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, Joe Jonas, and Jack Lawless – put their own spin on the brand’s iconic styles for the capsule collection.

The four-sneaker line is available exclusively at Journeys retail stores and online at Journeys.com and Kswiss.com, with prices ranging from $70-$110.

It combines DNCE’s bright and bold aesthetic with K-Swiss’ timeless classics for a range that captures the individual spirit of each band member.

“My shoe has ‘Come find me’ written on it,” Joe told Women’s Wear Daily. “Whether you’re at school or a music festival, you can take a selfie with the shoe and have wherever you are in the background. That way you can encourage people to get out, do things and live their best life.”

“I have so many sneakers in my closet I don’t know where to put them,” he added. “Shoes in general are my favorite items of clothing.”

