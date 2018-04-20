Josh Hutcherson & Girlfriend Claudia Traisac Check Out Private Dave Chappelle Show

Josh Hutcherson and Claudia Traisac coupled up to watch Dave Chappelle‘s comedy show last night!

The 25-year-old Hunger Games star and the Spanish actress, also 25, were all smiles as they left the private show at Delilah on Thursday (April 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Josh looked sharp in a grey t-shirt, black shirt worn unbuttoned, black jeans, and brown shoes, while Claudia wore an all-black outfit with a brown belt and a long blue coat.

The couple, who met while filming the 2014 movie Escobar: Paradise Lost, was also spotted grabbing coffee together earlier this month.

Make sure to binge-watch Josh‘s new show Future Man on Hulu if you haven’t yet!