Fri, 20 April 2018 at 7:00 am

Keegan-Michael Key & Fiancee Elisa Pugliese Couple Up at 'Cargo' Screening

Keegan-Michael Key & Fiancee Elisa Pugliese Couple Up at 'Cargo' Screening

Keegan-Michael Key and fiancee Elisa Pugliese step out for date night at the screening of the upcoming movie Cargo on Thursday night (April 19) at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The cute couple joined the film’s star Martin Freeman along with director/writer Yolanda Ramke at the screening held at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keegan-Michael Key

The zombie-apocalypse thriller follows Martin “who becomes stranded in rural Australia with only 48 hours to find a new home for his infant daughter, after becoming infected in the wake of a violent pandemic,” Independent reports.

Cargo is scheduled to hit Netflix on May 18.
