Fri, 20 April 2018 at 2:29 am

Kerry Washington & 'Scandal' Cast Read the Series Finale for a Live Audience!

Kerry Washington & 'Scandal' Cast Read the Series Finale for a Live Audience!

Kerry Washington walks the carpet while attending the live stage reading of the Scandal series finale on Thursday (April 19) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by co-stars Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Diaz, Joe Morton, Joshua Malina, Jeff Perry, George Newbern, Cornelius Smith Jr., and executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.

Make sure to read our full recap of the series finale and also find out Kerry‘s reaction to the final moment of the episode.

FYI: Kerry is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Established earrings. Bellamy is wearing a Winonah jumpsuit. Darby is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress.
Photos: Getty
