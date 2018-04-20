Kerry Washington & 'Scandal' Cast Read the Series Finale for a Live Audience!

Kerry Washington walks the carpet while attending the live stage reading of the Scandal series finale on Thursday (April 19) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by co-stars Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Diaz, Joe Morton, Joshua Malina, Jeff Perry, George Newbern, Cornelius Smith Jr., and executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.

FYI: Kerry is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Established earrings. Bellamy is wearing a Winonah jumpsuit. Darby is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress.