Top Stories
Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Avicii Dead - DJ & Music Producer Dies at 28

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 12:41 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Her & Kanye West Making Out

Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Her & Kanye West Making Out

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure are not afraid to show off their love for each other!

The 37-year-old reality star shared a video of her and Kanye, 40, making out on the couch together during her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday party.

Kim shared the clip on both her Snapchat and Instagram Stories on Thursday night (April 19).

“Babe, do you want to go to Dave Chappelle, or do you want to go to the studio?” Kim says to Kanye in the clip as she sits on his lap and starts kissing him.

Kanye‘s friend sitting next to him then says, “You guys are the best married couple I know.”

Make sure to watch the speech Kris Jenner gave for Kourtney at the party!
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kanye west making out 01
kim kardashian kanye west making out 02
kim kardashian kanye west making out 03
kim kardashian kanye west making out 04
kim kardashian kanye west making out 05

Photos: Snapchat
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stormy Daniels was spotted stripping at gentlemen's club amid President Trump scandal - TMZ
  • This One Direction member is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Did the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family vacation prove Ronnie cheated on his pregnant girlfriend? - TooFab
  • Jesse Plemons is joining Dwayne Johnson in a new Disney movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Dove Cameron's new Descendants 3 wig - Just Jared Jr