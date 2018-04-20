Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down for 'V' to Promote New Cosmetics Collection!

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her fit body while stripping down for a new photo shoot in V Magazine‘s latest issue.

The 39-year-old reality star, who celebrated her birthday this week, is modeling makeup from the new Kourt x Kylie cosmetics collaboration.

“I’m so happy that Kourt is showcasing our collection in a unique way with V Magazine!” Kylie Jenner said in a statement.

“My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing,” Kourtney said in her interview. “What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot using my collab with Kylie was the perfect situation to try some new stuff. I’ve lately been in a sort of mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason.”

