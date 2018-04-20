Liam Payne & J Balvin: 'Familiar' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Liam Payne and J Balvin have teamed up for a hot new song!

The 24-year-old pop singer and the 32-year-old reggaeton singer just dropped their new song “Familiar” – and you can listen to it here!

ICYMI, Liam recently confirmed rumors that One Direction is discussing a possible reunion!

You can download Liam and J Balvin‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Familiar” below!

Check out the lyrics inside!