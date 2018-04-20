Lily Aldridge, Brooke Burke & More Get Glam for World Of Children Hero Awards 2018!

Lily Aldridge keeps it chic and classy in a white dress while hitting the blue carpet at the 2018 World Of Children Hero Awards held at Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday (April 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old model and Victoria’s Secret Angel was joined by emcee Brooke Burke, Christina Milian, Bethany Mota, Lionel Richie, Jimmy Iovine, Brian Grazer and Rachel Roy at the event benefiting World of Children, a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children

Veronica and Brian Grazer were recognized with the World of Children Board of Governors’ Award, and four extraordinary individuals for their work with children in various parts of the world.

FYI: Lily is wearing a 3.1 Phillip Lim dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.