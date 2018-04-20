Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 4:57 pm

Maren Morris Gives Fans Inside Look at Her Backyard in Nashville

Maren Morris Gives Fans Inside Look at Her Backyard in Nashville

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are settling into their Nashville home as newlyweds and they are giving fans an inside look at their gorgeous backyard, which was furnished with help from their Wayfair Registry!

“I think the outdoor space is usually the last part of a home to be truly finished, but it’s amazing how much time we all spend there,” Ryan said about the backyard.

The couple wanted to make their backyard have many different functions.

“I love having morning coffee on the porch and enjoying the sunshine, but we also have so many late nights talking and listening to music out there, so having space for all of that was important,” Maren said.

Go to Wayfair.com to see all the individual pieces they picked for the backyard!
Photos: Alyssa Rosenheck Photography
Posted to: Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd

