Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen walk the red carpet while attending the Youth America Grand Prix’s Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala on Thursday night (April 19) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 31-year-old fashion designer sisters matched in turtlenecks with long skirts!

Mary-Kate was joined by her husband Olivier Sarkozy while enjoying the program that evening. They were on the Gala Leadership Committee alongside Ashley.

MK&A posed for a photo during the evening with fellow committee members Lesley Vecsler, Candice Miller, Marcella Hymowitz, and Colby Mugrabi. The YAGP was founded to support and develop world-class dancers ages 9 to 19 of all economic, ethnic, and geographic backgrounds.