Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 9:15 am

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together!

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen walk the red carpet while attending the Youth America Grand Prix’s Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala on Thursday night (April 19) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 31-year-old fashion designer sisters matched in turtlenecks with long skirts!

Mary-Kate was joined by her husband Olivier Sarkozy while enjoying the program that evening. They were on the Gala Leadership Committee alongside Ashley.

MK&A posed for a photo during the evening with fellow committee members Lesley Vecsler, Candice Miller, Marcella Hymowitz, and Colby Mugrabi. The YAGP was founded to support and develop world-class dancers ages 9 to 19 of all economic, ethnic, and geographic backgrounds.
Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty, Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
