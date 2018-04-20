Top Stories
Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Avicii Dead - DJ & Music Producer Dies at 28

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Michael J. Fox Recovering From Spinal Surgery: 'He Is Feeling Great'

Michael J. Fox Recovering From Spinal Surgery: 'He Is Feeling Great'

Michael J. Fox is recovering after an operation on his spine.

The 56-year-old recently underwent surgery but is recovering and doing well.

Michael J. Fox recently underwent spinal surgery unrelated to his Parkinson’s,” his rep said in a statement to People.

She added, “He is recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer.”

No further details about his surgery have been revealed but it is likely the reason he was recently forced to cancel an appearance at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo later this month.

We hope Michael makes a quick recovery!
