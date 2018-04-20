Top Stories
Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Avicii Dead - DJ & Music Producer Dies at 28

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 5:41 pm

Naomie Harris Opens Up About Her Team Protecting Her From Sexual Harassment

Naomie Harris Opens Up About Her Team Protecting Her From Sexual Harassment

Naomie Harris looks fierce on the cover of PorterEdit‘s latest issue, available now.

Here’s what the 41-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On how her team has protected her from sexual harassment: “When everything [about Harvey Weinstein] was blowing up, my manager did remind me about a person who asked me, post-screening, to go up to his room and have a drink. But because my manager is amazing, she immediately stepped in and said, ‘That’s not happening under any circumstances’. It was four or five years ago. Hearing the stories, I feel like people weren’t protected enough – especially when you’re starting in this profession in your early twenties. It’s incredibly intimidating, and then you have these hugely powerful people who, literally, with one phone call, can change your life and your career overnight.”

On cultural appropriation: “I think it’s a compliment to adopt other cultures and races’ ideas of what makes them look beautiful. I don’t think negatively about it at all.”

On why she wanted to take her role in Rampage: “The reason I wanted to do Rampage was largely because after Moonlight, I did get a lot of offers, but they were all very much along the lines of [her drug-addicted character] Paula. So, ‘Do you want to play the haggard mother’ or ‘Do you want to play the crack addict?’ And I read [the script for Rampage] and was like, ‘This is nothing like Paula! Completely the opposite!’”

For more from Naomie, visit www.net-a-porter.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomie harris porter magazine cover 01
naomie harris porter magazine cover 02
naomie harris porter magazine cover 03

Photos: PorterEdit
Posted to: Magazine, Naomie Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stormy Daniels was spotted stripping at gentlemen's club amid President Trump scandal - TMZ
  • This One Direction member is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Did the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family vacation prove Ronnie cheated on his pregnant girlfriend? - TooFab
  • Jesse Plemons is joining Dwayne Johnson in a new Disney movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Dove Cameron's new Descendants 3 wig - Just Jared Jr