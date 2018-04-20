Top Stories
Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 1:56 am

Paula Patton & Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Make Red Carpet Debut!

Paula Patton & Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Make Red Carpet Debut!

Paula Patton holds hands with her new boyfriend Zachary Quittman while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Traffik on Thursday (April 19) at the ArcLight in Hollywood.

This marks the first time that Paula and Zach have walked a red carpet as a couple!

Paula just started dating Zach about a month ago and she says that she is in love. This is her first boyfriend since she got divorced from ex-husband Robin Thicke.

Make sure to see the new movie Traffik, in theaters this weekend!
