Paula Patton & Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Make Red Carpet Debut!

Paula Patton holds hands with her new boyfriend Zachary Quittman while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Traffik on Thursday (April 19) at the ArcLight in Hollywood.

This marks the first time that Paula and Zach have walked a red carpet as a couple!

Paula just started dating Zach about a month ago and she says that she is in love. This is her first boyfriend since she got divorced from ex-husband Robin Thicke.

Make sure to see the new movie Traffik, in theaters this weekend!