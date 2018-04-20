Top Stories
Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 11:35 am

Rachel Weisz Discusses Keeping Her Marriage to Daniel Craig a Private One

Rachel Weisz Discusses Keeping Her Marriage to Daniel Craig a Private One

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have been married since 2011 and they have managed to keep their relationship a private one.

“I’m very happy being married, very, very happy,” Rachel said in a new interview with The New York Times.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, has made it a point to know make “coupledom” as part of their brand, mainly because they don’t even know how to do it.

“I really take my hat off to them,” Rachel said about celeb couples who put themselves in the public eye. “But Daniel and I are really similar. We just literally don’t know how to do that. We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives.”

“I love being Mrs. Craig. I’m Mrs. Craig on my checkbooks and passports and things,” she added. “I heard about a movie called ‘Mrs. Craig’ that I want to watch.”
