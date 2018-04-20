Ricky Martin & Lin-Manuel Miranda Suit Up for Hispanic Foundation Gala in NYC
Ricky Martin sizzles on the red carpet as he arrives at the 2018 Hispanic Federation’s Rising Stronger Spring Gala on Thursday night (April 19) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
The 46-year-old singer and American Crime Story actor looked hunky in an all black tux as he was joined at the event by actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and NFL player Victor Cruz.
Earlier this week, Ricky took to Instagram to flaunt his super ripped shirtless bod!
