Ricky Martin & Lin-Manuel Miranda Suit Up for Hispanic Foundation Gala in NYC

Ricky Martin sizzles on the red carpet as he arrives at the 2018 Hispanic Federation’s Rising Stronger Spring Gala on Thursday night (April 19) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The 46-year-old singer and American Crime Story actor looked hunky in an all black tux as he was joined at the event by actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and NFL player Victor Cruz.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ricky Martin

Earlier this week, Ricky took to Instagram to flaunt his super ripped shirtless bod!

Tan A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Apr 14, 2018 at 4:38pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of the studs at the event…