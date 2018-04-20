Top Stories
Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 2:59 am

Ricky Martin & Lin-Manuel Miranda Suit Up for Hispanic Foundation Gala in NYC

Ricky Martin & Lin-Manuel Miranda Suit Up for Hispanic Foundation Gala in NYC

Ricky Martin sizzles on the red carpet as he arrives at the 2018 Hispanic Federation’s Rising Stronger Spring Gala on Thursday night (April 19) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The 46-year-old singer and American Crime Story actor looked hunky in an all black tux as he was joined at the event by actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and NFL player Victor Cruz.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ricky Martin

Earlier this week, Ricky took to Instagram to flaunt his super ripped shirtless bod!

Tan

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

10+ pictures inside of the studs at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 01
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 02
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 03
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 04
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 05
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 06
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 07
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 08
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 09
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 10
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 11
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 12
ricky martin lin manuel miranda suit up for rising stronger gala in nyc 13

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Martin, Victor Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stormy Daniels was spotted stripping at gentlemen's club amid President Trump scandal - TMZ
  • This One Direction member is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Did the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family vacation prove Ronnie cheated on his pregnant girlfriend? - TooFab
  • Jesse Plemons is joining Dwayne Johnson in a new Disney movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Dove Cameron's new Descendants 3 wig - Just Jared Jr